A heartwarming adventure with diverse group of children

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 4:03 PM

The Eduscan Group recently had a memorable outing at Big Balloon, the premier destination for family at Al Majaz Waterfront developed by Shurooq.

The team saw the presence of children and teachers from various nationalities. This event aimed to provide an inclusive and joyous experience for children from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

The excursion was not just about amusement; it was a testament to the power of inclusion and the joy of shared experiences. Children with varying needs and abilities, including those with Autism, Down’s Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, and ADHD, were warmly welcomed and actively participated in the day’s activities. Their reaction to being part of this inclusive initiative was overwhelmingly positive. Upon entering the park, their faces lit up with joy and anticipation. The air was filled with the melody of their laughter as they eagerly explored the park’s attractions and engaged in various games and activities. It was evident that they were relishing every moment, cherishing the opportunity to have fun and create lasting memories in an environment that embraced and celebrated their uniqueness. “We wanted to create an experience where every child feels included and valued. Seeing the sheer delight and excitement on the faces of these children as they immersed themselves in the activities reaffirmed the importance of fostering an inclusive society where everyone can thrive,” said Mr. Naji El Amatouri, General Manager of Fly High Balloon Operations LLC.



Big Balloon’s commitment to inclusivity and education extends beyond entertainment, as evidenced by initiatives like this. By providing opportunities for children to come together, learn from each other, and celebrate diversity, they are not only creating moments of joy but also laying the foundation for a more inclusive and empathetic future.