Dubai tariff on single-use bags: Will shoppers have to pay extra for online deliveries?

In two years, the emirate plans to completely ban single-use bags to preserve the local environment

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 11:22 AM

Some Dubai retailers will stop using single-use bags for online deliveries while others will charge shoppers.

Starting July 1, a mandatory tariff of 25 fils will be applied in Dubai to all single-use bags made from plastic, paper, biodegradable plastic, and plant-based biodegradable materials.

In two years, the emirate plans to completely ban single-use bags to preserve the local environment. This will also give enough time and help consumers to consumers their behaviour about the environment.

Dubai Municipality has said that all stores must apply a charge of 25 fils for each single-use bag, and a different charge can be placed on sustainable or reusable alternatives if provided by the store.

Bernardo Perloiro, chief operating officer at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which operates the Carrefour brand in the UAE, said they will begin enforcing the required 25 fils tariff on plastic bags from July 1 at all Carrefour stores in Dubai in line with the government regulations.

“Alongside this, online orders will not be delivered in plastic bags, except the fruit and vegetables. Instead, customers will have the option to receive their orders in sustainable packaging with a minimum charge of 25 fils per package or receive the order with no packaging at all,” said Perloiro.

The retail giant will offer a wide variety of sustainable alternatives including reusable bags for 50 fils, woven bags for Dh2.50 and heavy-duty, juco options for Dh11.50 and it encourages customers to bring their own bags from home when visiting the brick-and-mortar store to manage their spending and mitigate excessive plastic consumption.

“Carrefour products ordered online are delivered in cardboard boxes or paper bags for the additional cost of 25 fils per bag/box,” added Perloiro.

Starting June 1, 2022, Abu Dhabi placed a ban on single-use plastic and it’s planning to implement measures to reduce demand for about 16 single-use plastic products such as cups, lids, straws, plastic bottles, cotton buds, cigarette butts and others.

Grandiose Supermarkets said in a statement to Khaleej Times that it’s already delivering groceries and fresh items in paper bags for online orders.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group, said in line with the local regulations consumers will be charged for single-use bags for online deliveries.

“Since it’s a law, the retailers will have to charge customers for single-use bags for orders made online or in-person,” he said.

Going forward, Al Maya will give shoppers the option to use cornstarch, cloth, non-woven and canvas bags as an alternative.

“In the months ahead, we will see how customers react. We’ll also take into account the convenience of the customers and accordingly will take a call on this,” he added.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading, said the retailer will be charged consumers for single-use plastic bags for online deliveries from next month in line with the instruction of the authorities.

“We’ll give consumers the options of eco-friendly bags. In some countries, grocery shops deliver goods in their own reusable bags, mostly made of jute. If consumers want to keep the bag on delivering goods placed for their online deliveries, they can keep it against a nominal charge. If they don’t want it, they can return it to the delivery boy. We intend to introduce this service later on.”

He said the jute bags will likely cost between Dh3 to Dh6 and can be used multiple times by the consumers.