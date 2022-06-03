Dubai: RTA rolls out free electric pedal-assisted bike rides for World Environment Day

His vision of conservation and sustainability was demonstrated through his support for path-breaking environmental initiatives
On World Environment Day, celebrated on June 4 every year, Dubai residents can ride electric pedal-assisted bikes for free between 7pm and 9.30pm on Saturday.
Interested riders will also be provided with free helmets on a first come first serve basis at the Jumeirah Public Beach bike station, multi-service platform Careem announced Friday.
Careem said it has partnered with the Roads and Transports Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, and Dubai Municipality in the Emirate to launch the new initiative.
To participate in World Environment Day with a free bike ride, interested riders can open or download the Careem BIKE app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, and subscribe to the World Environment Day plan (Dh0), which will be accessible on Saturday, June 4 for a limited time.
In line with UAE’s Vision 2021, Dubai has reaffirmed its mission to making the city more sustainable through a few initiatives, one of which was building a network of cycling tracks around the Emirate.
The initiatives hope to reduce carbon emissions and encourage bicycle use as a primary means of transportation, which could save an estimated six to 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, said the company in a press statement.
A total of Careem BIKE 147 bike stations are currently located around the city and plans for 29 additional stations by July 2022 has been announced as well. “Customers have made over two million trips and covered around 10 million km across Dubai using Careem BIKE,” said the company. The UAE-based tech giant has also donated over $3 million towards social impact in the last three years.
