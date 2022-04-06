Abu Dhabi to ban single-use plastics from June

Individuals in countries with high plastic bottle usage can consume up to a quarter kilo of the material in a year
Authorities in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced that the use of single-use plastic bags will be banned from June 2022.
The decision is based on the Emirate's integrated single-use plastic policy that was introduced in 2020 and is part of the UAE's vision to enhance sustainable living in Abu Dhabi.
The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) noted that it plans to gradually reduce the amount of single-use plastic products consumed across the Emirate, and encourage the use of reusable products.
In this context, EAD is planning to implement measures to reduce demand for about 16 single-use plastic products that include cups, stirrers, lids and cutlery.
Additionally, EAD is also looking to phase out single-use styrofoam cups, plates and food containers by 2024.
The comprehensive policy has been developed to promote a healthy environment and a sustainable lifestyle for all, and to combat climate change by reducing resource consumption and associated pollution.
