Abu Dhabi to ban single-use plastics from June

Authorities will soon implement measures to reduce demand for about 16 single-use plastic products, including cups, lids and cutlery

By Web Desk Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 1:07 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 1:42 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced that the use of single-use plastic bags will be banned from June 2022.

The decision is based on the Emirate's integrated single-use plastic policy that was introduced in 2020 and is part of the UAE's vision to enhance sustainable living in Abu Dhabi.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) noted that it plans to gradually reduce the amount of single-use plastic products consumed across the Emirate, and encourage the use of reusable products.

In this context, EAD is planning to implement measures to reduce demand for about 16 single-use plastic products that include cups, stirrers, lids and cutlery.

Additionally, EAD is also looking to phase out single-use styrofoam cups, plates and food containers by 2024.

ALSO READ:

The comprehensive policy has been developed to promote a healthy environment and a sustainable lifestyle for all, and to combat climate change by reducing resource consumption and associated pollution.