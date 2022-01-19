Gregorio Paltrinieri has been doing similar environmental protection initiatives back home
One million mangrove trees will be planted on Jubail Island within in the next 10 years, Jubail Island Investment Company has announced.
The Dh10 billion 2,800-hectare Jubail Island is an under-construction project of an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.
The latest announcement is in addition to 350,000 new seedlings planted on the island in support of the UAE’s ambition to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030. Also, the company has partnered with Etihad Airways to plant another 182,000 mangrove trees in the next five years on the island.
These initiatives are in line with the company’s efforts to promote socially and environmentally responsible development, in addition to implementing programmes to protect and enhance the island’s biodiversity.
Mounir Haidar, managing director, Jubail Island Investment Company, noted the initiative aims to support the efforts of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to promote biodiversity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
“Mangrove forests are an important part of the UAE’s natural assets, providing a haven for wildlife while also helping to reduce overall carbon emissions, releasing oxygen and reducing erosion and pollution in our waterways and coasts. It is only right that we support the UAE’s forward-thinking initiative by planting 1 million mangrove trees over the course of 10 years right here within Jubail Island.”
The new mangrove initiative will allow the introduction of new water channels to increase natural tidal flow conveyance into the surrounding wetland areas.
“This planting initiative will further enhance Jubail Island position as a hub of ecotourism in Abu Dhabi as well as being an integral element of our overall landscaping plan for the island, which will be home to more than 10,000 residents when completed in late 2023,” Haidar added.
