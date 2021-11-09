COP26: UAE to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 under Paris Agreement

Mangrove forests protect UAE’s coasts from rising sea levels, storm surges, and provide critical habitats for biodiversity.

By Wam Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 2:24 PM

The UAE has stepped up its ambition to expand its mangrove cover by raising the mangrove-planting target in its second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement from 30 million to 100 million by 2030.

The move consolidates the nation’s position as a global leader in nature-based climate change solutions.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, presented the new target at the High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Adaptation Action that took place on the Adaptation, Loss and Damage Day at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

"The UAE is keen to leverage nature-based solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. I am proud to announce an important new step in strengthening our blue carbon ecosystems – an increase in our mangrove-planting target to 100 million by 2030. We aim to work closely with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector to fulfil our commitment to safeguarding the sustainability of our mangrove forests," Almheiri said.

Mangrove forests protect the UAE’s coasts from rising sea levels and storm surges, and provide critical habitats for biodiversity. They also serve as powerful carbon sinks. The country is home to 60 million mangroves that form forests spanning 183 square kilometers and capture 43,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

With the additional 100 million mangroves planted, the UAE’s mangrove forests will cover 483 square kilometers and sequester nearly 115,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Co-hosted by the UK COP26 Presidency and the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA), the High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Adaptation Action convened global leaders with the aim of accelerating climate change adaptation action worldwide. The event provided an ideal platform for countries to review their commitments to boosting climate change resilience and raise their ambitions.