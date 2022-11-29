Will Smith says he would 'understand' if audience shun his new movie 'Emancipation'

While Gokhale passed away on Saturday, Tabassum died last week following a cardiac arrest
Actor Will Smith said he would 'totally understand' if viewers are not 'ready' to see his new movie Emancipation after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars earlier this year.
According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, the first new Smith movie to be released after the slap incident in March is Antoine Fuqua's new drama Emancipation.
Fuqua directed Training Day, which won Denzel Washington an Oscar.
During the Oscars 2022 ceremony, Will slapped comedian Chris on stage after the comic made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor has since apologised twice and quit as an Academy member.
In a recent interview with a FOX 5 DC reporter, the actor stated that he would understand "if folks were not prepared to see his film" as a result of his slap at the Oscars.
"I completely understand - if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready," he said, adding, "My deepest concern is my team -- Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career."
He added, "The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don't penalise my team.
"At this point, that's what I'm working for. I'm hoping that the material -- the power of the film, the timeliness of the story -- I'm hoping that the good that can be done would open people's hearts at a minimum to see and recognise and support the incredible artists in and around this film," he said.
After winning his second career 'Best Actor' Oscar for King Richard shortly after slapping Rock, Smith gave a tearful acceptance speech.
