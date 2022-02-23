When Bollywood superstar Salman Khan offered a film to model Deepika Padukone

'I was not ready for films. I didn't want to be an actor'

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 9:49 AM

Deepika Padukone, who has worked with top Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, has never featured in a film with Salman Khan. “We’ve always had this beautiful relationship and I’ll always be grateful to him because he was one of the first people to offer me a film,” Deepika told an interviewer. “It was just a tragedy that I was not ready for it.”

Hoping that she would one day get to work with Salman, Deepika said that he was the first to offer her a role in a film, but she refused. “I had just started modelling and somebody I had worked with mentioned my work to him or he saw it. I was not ready for films. I didn't want to be an actor.”

But two years later in 2007, she acted in Om Shanti Om along with Shah Rukh. “Salman saw potential in me when even I did not know I had it,” she said. And she will always remember his encouragement and hoped to work with the superstar someday.

About two years ago, Salman was asked why he and Deepika were not seen in a film. “Deepika is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film with me,” he responded. “Right now, there is nothing.”