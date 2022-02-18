'He put India on the global map': Deepika Padukone working on father Prakash Padukone's biopic

“He trained in a marriage hall; that was his badminton court,” the Bollywood star said.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 9:40 AM

Deepika Padukone, who was one of the producers of 83 - the movie about India winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup - is planning to work on another film about her father, Prakash Padukone, a badminton champion who had catapulted India on the global sports map in 1981.

“Actually, even before 83 happened, he was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sport is concerned,” she told a TV interviewer about her father. “He won the World Championship in 1981, which was obviously before 1983.”

The Bollywood superstar spoke of the challenges that Prakash faced in those days when facilities for sports were not much in India.

“He trained in a marriage hall; that was his badminton court,” she said. “He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise. He actually used his disadvantages to his advantage. If he had the facilities that athletes in India have today, then he’d be far more superior.”

The actress was recently seen in Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday on Amazon Prime Video. She is also busy with several other projects including Pathan, where she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan; Fighter (Hrithik Roshan); Project K (Prabhas); and The Intern (Amitabh Bachchan).

“The Intern will happen this year, or early 2023,” she said in another media interview. “The third wave wasn’t anticipated, so it threw a few things off course.”

But things are now back on track, added Deepika. The Intern is her third collaboration with Big B after Aarakshan and Piku.