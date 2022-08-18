Watch: Shahid, Mira Kapoor set couple goals as they dance together at family function

Shahid and Mira are in complete sync on the dance floor

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor (Instagram Photo)

By CT Desk Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 12:35 PM

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor continue to set couple goals with all the adorable things they do. The latest thing we're gushing over is their dance video from a recent family function.

Shahid and Mira's family were celebrating Mira's parents' 40th wedding anniversary and the two took the spotlight as they put up a special dance performance.

Mira shared a video of the same and wrote, “I think I wanna marry you! Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy. You guys make us believe in everlasting love.”

In the video, we see Shahid and Mira in complete sync on the dance floor as the audience cheers for them. The two are dancing off to an English pop band Love Affair's 1968 hit song 'The Everlasting Love Affair.'

That's not it! Shahid shared another video in which he and his brother Ishaan Khatter bring to life a popular Hindi song.

“We got it from our mama,” Shahid captioned the video in which the two brothers show off their dance moves. "We can't help it," Ishaan wrote as he reposted the video.

On the work front, Shahid is expected to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series 'Farzi'. Directed by Raj & DK duo of 'The Family Man' fame, it will be released later in the year. The 'Jersey' actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's next action film.

Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, will next be seen in the war drama 'Pippa.' The actor also has horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in his pipeline.