Watch: Ranveer Singh grooves on 'Khalibali' with NBA legend Shaq in Abu Dhabi

Ranveer, the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, is in the city for an NBA event

By ANI Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 1:09 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 1:15 PM

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned dance coach for NBA legend 'Shaq' aka Shaquille O'Neal and shared a dance video with him.

Ranveer was appointed as NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. Since then, he has frequently been photographed at significant NBA events worldwide, including the latest one in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

On Sunday, the Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela star took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which the duo could be seen flaunting their dance moves on Ranveer's hit track Khalibali from his epic film Padmaavat. Ranveer captioned the video, "Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn't know you needed! Here's Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq."

Watch the video below:

" />

In the video, Shaq seems to have picked up on the moves quickly, and Ranveer deserves praise for his meticulous teaching. The video is receiving immense love on social media from celebrities as well as fans.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release in 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in his kitty.