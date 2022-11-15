Watch: Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos

The iconic singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just this month, has also founded a number of charities like the Dollywood Foundation

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 2:07 PM

Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received a $100 million prize from the 'Bezos Courage & Civility Award' given by Amazon.com founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, an honor that recognises leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility", he said online.

Bezos, who is also the owner of the space rocket company Blue Origin, announced the award on Friday along with his longtime partner, news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

Sanchez said on Instagram that Parton was "a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work".

"We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award," she said.

Parton, in a video clip of the ceremony posted online, said:

"Wow! Did you say $100 million?"

"I think people who are in a position to help should put their money where their heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money," she said.

ALSO READ:

Parton, 76, a county, pop and gospel singer-songwriter, whose songs include I Will Always Love You, Jolene, and many other hits over the decades, has been a long-time philanthropist.

She donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University's Medical Center to help develop a vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parton, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just this month, has also founded a number of charities like the Dollywood Foundation, which focuses on education as well as poverty relief.

Bezos' award was started in 2001, with prizes first going to activist Van Jones, who served as founding CEO of the Reform Alliance and Dream Corps, and chef and humanitarian Jose Andres, who established World Central Kitchen, which provides food in the immediate aftermath of disasters.