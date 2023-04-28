Watch: Bollywood star Salman Khan gets angry at fan, bodyguard pushes him away

The actor was returning from Dubai after promoting his latest movie

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 12:11 AM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been enjoying the attention of fans after the release of his Eid movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently snubbed a follower at Mumbai airport.

A video of the incident that took place when the actor was returning from Dubai after promoting his movie is doing the rounds on social media.

Fans tried to shake hands and take photos with the star as he was walking out of the airport. One of them got too close for comfort and Salman just gave him an angry look while mumbling something. The superstar's trusted bodyguard Shera got into action in no time and pushed the fan out of the way.

The actor has had his security has been beefed up recently after a threat to his life issued by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.