Watch: Bollywood star Salman Khan gets angry at fan, bodyguard pushes him away

The Bollywood diva essays another character of the same name in her upcoming 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been enjoying the attention of fans after the release of his Eid movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently snubbed a follower at Mumbai airport.
A video of the incident that took place when the actor was returning from Dubai after promoting his movie is doing the rounds on social media.
Fans tried to shake hands and take photos with the star as he was walking out of the airport. One of them got too close for comfort and Salman just gave him an angry look while mumbling something. The superstar's trusted bodyguard Shera got into action in no time and pushed the fan out of the way.
The actor has had his security has been beefed up recently after a threat to his life issued by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
The Bollywood diva essays another character of the same name in her upcoming 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'
From DC's The Flash and Aquaman to Dune 2 and Wonka, day two of the CinemaCon showcased many star-studded films to watch out for this year
He was undergoing treatment after collapsing at a football tournament on Monday
The Durban-born is one of South Africa’s most viewed and enjoyed comedians and content creators
Affirming that action films are no longer a male domain, some of the industry's best-known female faces have delivered stunning action sequences
The first five episodes of the popular Netflix show will drop in June
The British singer denies allegations that his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud' ripped off Marvin Gaye's soul classic 'Let's Get It On'
Many are saying 'The Flash' is one of the best superhero movies ever made