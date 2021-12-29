Watch: Bollywood star Salman Khan drives auto-rickshaw on the streets of Panvel

Actor was immediately taken to hospital and is now recovering
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan never leaves a chance to impress his fans. A video of ‘Dabangg’ star driving an auto-rickshaw around Panvel (about 35 km from Mumbai) has gone viral on the internet.
In the clip, Salman can be seen sporting a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw on the streets.
Salman’s unexpected act has caught netizens’ attention.
Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, “Hahaha Sallu bhai rocks.”
“He’s such a down to earth person,” another one wrote.
Salman recently celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. A day before his birthday, he had got bitten by a non-venomous snake. He was taken for treatment at the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, New Mumbai and discharged after receving anti-venom shots.
Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15.
