Watch: Bollywood star Salman Khan drives auto-rickshaw on the streets of Panvel

Video of the actor riding the vehicle has gone viral on social media

By ANI Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 4:58 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan never leaves a chance to impress his fans. A video of ‘Dabangg’ star driving an auto-rickshaw around Panvel (about 35 km from Mumbai) has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip, Salman can be seen sporting a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw on the streets.

Salman’s unexpected act has caught netizens’ attention.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, “Hahaha Sallu bhai rocks.”

“He’s such a down to earth person,” another one wrote.

Salman recently celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. A day before his birthday, he had got bitten by a non-venomous snake. He was taken for treatment at the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, New Mumbai and discharged after receving anti-venom shots.

Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15.