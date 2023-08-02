Watch: Bollywood actress, family enjoy fabulous vacation at luxury hotel in Dubai

Videos and photos posted on social media show the family enjoying the pool; other stars have commented on the posts

Photo: Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 6:52 PM

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has shared pictures and a video from her stay in Dubai. The actress was accompanied by her actor-husband Angad Bedi and their children — Mehr and Guriq.

The opening picture features Neha posing against the Dubai skyline. In the following slides, we get a glimpse of the couple’s binge-eating sessions. They were staying at InterContinental Dubai - Festival City.

Along with the happy family vacation album, the actress wrote, “It’s just wonderful to know that you can build a special bond with a place in a different country that makes you feel so warm and welcomed. Thank you Intercontinental Festival City Dubai for making us feel at home and treating us like your own. We are coming back for more and for sure. You guys are the best! We love seeing the world through your eyes.”

Neha’s close friend, actress Soha Ali Khan was among the first to drop a comment under the post. Pointing at the workout video, Soha said, “You guys went to the gym also?! What dedication!!”

Neha Dhupia has also shared a video featuring herself and her son Guriq. The mother-son duo are seen enjoying their time in the outdoor pool.

Angad Bedi has also shared a fun Reel on Instagram. In the clip, the actor is playing with Mehr and Guriq. “Indeed we had the best time,” read the caption.

Here are some more videos from their Dubai holiday:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in April 2018. The couple welcomed Mehr in November 2018. Their son was born in 2021.

