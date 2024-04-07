Visa-on-arrival for UAE residents: 7 countries to visit during Eid break

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 3:36 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 5:29 PM

Embark on an Eid adventure! Explore captivating destinations hassle-free this holiday season. From bustling cities to serene beaches, these visa-on-arrival destinations offer the perfect getaway for unforgettable memories.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan, situated between Europe and Asia, offers a unique blend of contemporary and ancient elements. In its capital, Baku, futuristic architecture coexists with historic landmarks such as the Palace of the Shirvanshahs. Sheki boasts impressive palaces, while Gobustan's mud volcanoes are awe-inspiring. The cuisine, featuring dishes like plov and kebabs, is a delight for the taste buds. Travellers holding a UAE residency visa can obtain a month-long tourist visa upon arrival at the airport. Simply present your passport and valid UAE residency visa to enjoy a 30-day stay.

Georgia

Georgia offers a captivating blend of tradition and modernity, coupled with stunning scenery and hospitable locals. Tbilisi's charming cobblestone streets and vibrant arts scene are a highlight. For a glimpse into ancient history, visit Mtskheta and Uplistsikhe. Various airlines and travel agencies have confirmed that individuals holding a UAE residency visa can enjoy visa-free entry to Georgia for up to 90 days. Simply present your valid residence visa upon arrival.

Kenya

Kenya has introduced a no-visa policy for travellers, including UAE residents, aiming to enhance its thriving tourism industry. While an Electronic Travel Authorization is still required, the process has been simplified. The country offers unparalleled wildlife viewing experiences, including the famous Great Migration in the Masai Mara and sightings of the Big Five. Additionally, Kenya's coastal destinations like Mombasa provide opportunities for relaxation alongside safari adventures.

Maldives

The Maldives, renowned for its pristine beaches and luxurious resorts, offers a 30-day visa-on-arrival for UAE residents and tourists from all nationalities. No prior approval is needed, but visitors must meet entry requirements, including a valid passport, return/onward ticket, prepaid accommodation, and adequate funds for the duration of their stay.

Nepal

Nepal offers visa-on-arrival for most nationalities, including UAE residents, with options for 15, 30, or 90 days. Indian passport holders do not require a visa. The visas allow multiple re-entries and provide access to Nepal's stunning landscapes, cultural wonders, and trekking trails like Annapurna and Everest.

Oman

Oman, a neighbouring country, boasts breathtaking natural beauty, from the picturesque Musandam Peninsula to the serene Wahiba Sands. All UAE residents are eligible for a 30-day visa-on-arrival, provided their UAE residency is valid for at least the next three months.

Uzbekistan

For enthusiasts of ancient architecture, a trip to Samarkand, an ancient city along the Silk Route, is a must. Explore the Registan plaza, housing three intricately adorned buildings that offer perfect settings for photography. Uzbekistan warmly welcomes tourists, offering options like homestays, cooking classes, and yurt camping for an immersive experience. UAE residents can stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days, provided their residency visa remains valid for at least 90 days after entry.

