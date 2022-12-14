Vir Das stand-up special gets OTT premiere date

The 43-year-old performer said it is exciting to be ending the year with this special, his fourth with Netflix

By PTI Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 2:57 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 3:04 PM

Actor-comic Vir Das is set to return to Netflix with his new stand-up special Landing, which will premiere worldwide on December 26.

The hour-long programme, also directed by Das, is all about travelling the world, carrying one's country with them, and the notion of home.

The 43-year-old performer said it is exciting to be ending the year with this special, his fourth with Netflix.

"We had a great time recording this in New York. Shot for this in between a crazy world tour for 'Wanted'.

"I'm looking forward to showcasing this to the world and I'm hoping we get the same love we have gotten so far for the three other specials that have come out so far," Das said.

Landing recently wrapped a critically acclaimed sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Das' last stand-up special Vir Das: For India was nominated for a 2021 International Emmy in the best comedy category.