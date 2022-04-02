Veteran Pakistani actor Jawed Sheikh gets UAE Golden Visa

The actor is also planning on setting up a production house in Dubai

by Michael Gomes Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 7:34 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 7:35 PM

Veteran Pakistani actor Jawed Sheikh on Friday became the latest star from the country from the received a 10-year Golden Visa from the UAE government.

“I am honoured, happy and thrilled to have received the Golden Visa from the UAE. I am grateful to the UAE for having bestowed me this honour," the actor, producer and film director told Khaleej Times over the phone.

Sheikh added it was Bakheet Ateeq Al Romaithi, Consul General of UAE in Karachi, Pakistan, and Bassam Mohamed in Dubai who were instrumental in making the arrangements for the visa.

“They motivated me and made all the necessary arrangements for the Golden Visa.”

Talking about the holy month of Ramadan, Sheikh said it’s the most peaceful month. “I just wait for the Ramadan to month begin. Good things happen during the holy month. There’s so much love and harmony all around us during this time.”

“I maintain all the days of fasting. I also get involved with NGOs during this time to help the poor. I go out and distribute food and rations to the less fortunate and needy people.”

Now that he has a Golden Visa, does he have any plans for Dubai? “For sure, I have always loved Dubai and will now be visiting more frequently. In fact, I am planning to open a film production house in the Emirate and also set up an office and purchase an apartment,” said the award-winning star.

On the work front, Sheikh said his television series Angna is currently being aired. He also has a couple of new movies coming up, which he said are slated for an Eid release.

“Yes, going to be an exciting Eid Al Fitr, I have two forthcoming releases, Yasir and Nida Nawaz’s Chakkar and Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do. Both movies have been timed to release during the festival,” he concluded.