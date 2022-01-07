UAE: Pakistani celebs Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed get the Golden Visa

Celeb couple in Dubai to enjoy DSF

Photo by Neeraj Murali

By CT Desk Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 6:01 PM

Pakistani couple Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed are the latest celebrities to be honored with UAE’s Golden Visa.

In a chat with City Times on Friday, Sana expressed her happiness at the honor. “We are very thrilled and honored to get this Golden Visa. We are very grateful to the UAE.”

Actor, musician, singer-songwriter and producer Umair Jaswal and film and television actress Sana Javed tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020. The duo have been in Dubai of late enjoying various DSF activities across the city including the spectacular fireworks.

Umair added that getting the Golden Visa is “an amazing feeling”

"UAE has always been a second home to us, and we meet so many of our loved ones here, so being honored with this visa is absolutely fantastic."