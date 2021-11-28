UAE Golden Visa: Can I stay outside the country for six months or more?

The Asian fell from a height when a scaffold he was standing on collapsed
Question: After checking the criteria for the UAE Golden Visa, I have realised that I am eligible for the long-term residency. If I get the visa, will it become invalid if I stay outside the UAE for six months or more, as is the case with regular residency visas? What are the other benefits of the visa?
Answer: Pursuant to your queries, as per the conditions laid down in UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 56 of 2018, a foreign national can obtain long-term residency visa, also known as UAE golden residency visa.
In the UAE, a resident who holds a UAE residence visa, needs to re-enter the country within six months of his or her exit out of the country. In the event the UAE resident remains outside the UAE for more than six months, his or her UAE residency visa may become invalid. This is mentioned on the visa itself.
The same rule may also apply to UAE golden residency visa holders. However, it is understood that this rule is waived for holders of investors and long term residency and golden visa. You may contact the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs for further advice regarding the said matter.
UAE residents who obtain golden residency visa may have the following benefits.
• Long tenure of uninterrupted residency for 5 (five) or 10 (ten) years;
• No requirements to undergo medical fitness tests and renewing UAE resident ID card once in two or three years as required for UAE general residency visa holders;
• No requirement of a UAE national sponsor or a sponsor in the UAE as UAE Golden Visa is self-sponsored for holder of such visa and his family.
• Eligibility to first-degree family members of the UAE residence Golden Visa holder to obtain long term UAE dependent residency visa.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
