UAE Golden Visa: 44,000 Dubai residents get long-term residency

The Golden Visa scheme was launched in 2019 to attract and retain talents from all over the world.

By Sherouk Zakaria Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 12:53 PM

Over 44,000 residents in Dubai have received the Golden Visa since the launch of the long-term residency scheme.

The Golden Visa scheme was launched in 2019 to attract and retain talents from all over the world and establish the UAE as an ideal destination to live and work in. These visas are issued for five or 10 years and renewed automatically.

Investors, entrepreneurs, special talents and researchers in various fields of science and knowledge and bright students are eligible to receive the visa.

Recent regulations expanded the Golden Visa eligibility to include managers, CEOs, specialists in science, engineering, health, education, business management and technology. Additionally, the procedure to get the long-term residency was eased for highly skilled and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, pioneers, leading students and graduates.

Dubai welcomes 60,000 visitors daily

During a media briefing on Monday, Major-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, said 160,000 passengers use Dubai’s airports every day.

He added that the Emirate welcomes about 60,000 visitors daily.