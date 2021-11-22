UAE

Dubai: GDRFA announces automatic passport renewal service for Emiratis

In celebration of the UAE's 50th National Day.

KT file
KT file

By Sherouk Zakaria

Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 12:10 PM

Last updated: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 12:13 PM

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has launched a proactive initiative to renew citizens’ passports automatically.

Major-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the GDRFA, said the initiative comes in line with the authority’s celebration of the UAE's 50th National Day.

Emiratis will have their passports automatically renewed six months before its expiration. Passport holders will then be contacted by the authorities to determine their preferred delivery methods.

More details to follow.


