UAE resident launches metaverse experience in Cannes with Kamal Hasan

James Gray’s autobiographical coming of age film stars Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong
Entertainment3 days ago
UAE resident Piiyush Singh has reasons to smile. On Monday, his company Fantico, a digital assets platform of Vistas Media Capital (VMC), launched its first metaverse experience, known as VistaVerse, in partnership with acclaimed Indian actor Kamal Hasan’s international’s movie, Vikram at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
The multi-lingual action thriller is slated to release on June 3.
“It has been a pleasure to be a part of Fantico, and I look forward to VistaVerse, which is uniquely placed to create a bridge among fans, fandom and talent, and is built on a platform that today’s youth relate with. This will set a benchmark for more creators to use this disruption of content by Blockchain for their future endeavours,” said Hasan who stars in the movie alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.
Singh, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Vistas Media Capital said he’s excited about the development. “This is just the beginning of bigger and better things to come,” he said over the phone from Cannes.
The NFT project will enable fans and movie audiences to experience unique art, digital works, avatars, posters of the film, said Singh.
Kamal Hassan is the first Indian actor to enter the metaverse.
Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO of Vistas Media Capital said he is thrilled to announce the launch of the Vikram NFTs in VistaVerse which he described as the dedicated utility-based NFT platform in India.
Kamal Haasan who revealed Vikram NFTs on VistaVerse, at the Cannes Film Festival said he has long waited for this moment.
The NFTs are loaded with various privileges, exclusive access to experiences, interaction with the cast and crew in person, and tangible benefits to the buyers. They also provide access to rare artwork from the movie, personalized digital avatars, props, posters, mystery boxes, film memorabilia, fan interaction moments, and private screenings, the company said in a statement.
James Gray’s autobiographical coming of age film stars Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong
Entertainment3 days ago
But the heart is sadly missing from this espionage saga that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta
Entertainment3 days ago
Senior Year transposes pre-millennial sensibilities into a Gen Z setting. You’d be forgiven if you believe — at least a little bit — you are watching snatches of Grease all over again
Entertainment4 days ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls him pioneer of electronic sound
Entertainment4 days ago
The film, directed by S.S Rajamouli, also stars NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt
Entertainment4 days ago
The play takes audience to the era of Indian independence from the British rule and the India-Pakistan partition in 1947
Entertainment5 days ago
The festival is special this year for India as it has been chosen ‘Country of Honour’
Entertainment5 days ago
The Real Housewives of Dubai will be available to stream on Hayu from June 2
Entertainment5 days ago