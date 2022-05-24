UAE resident launches metaverse experience in Cannes with Kamal Hasan

NFT project will enable fans and movie audiences to experience art, digital works, avatars and posters of the actor's new film

Supplied photo

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 4:07 PM

UAE resident Piiyush Singh has reasons to smile. On Monday, his company Fantico, a digital assets platform of Vistas Media Capital (VMC), launched its first metaverse experience, known as VistaVerse, in partnership with acclaimed Indian actor Kamal Hasan’s international’s movie, Vikram at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The multi-lingual action thriller is slated to release on June 3.

“It has been a pleasure to be a part of Fantico, and I look forward to VistaVerse, which is uniquely placed to create a bridge among fans, fandom and talent, and is built on a platform that today’s youth relate with. This will set a benchmark for more creators to use this disruption of content by Blockchain for their future endeavours,” said Hasan who stars in the movie alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Singh, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Vistas Media Capital said he’s excited about the development. “This is just the beginning of bigger and better things to come,” he said over the phone from Cannes.

The NFT project will enable fans and movie audiences to experience unique art, digital works, avatars, posters of the film, said Singh.

Kamal Hassan is the first Indian actor to enter the metaverse.

Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO of Vistas Media Capital said he is thrilled to announce the launch of the Vikram NFTs in VistaVerse which he described as the dedicated utility-based NFT platform in India.

Kamal Haasan who revealed Vikram NFTs on VistaVerse, at the Cannes Film Festival said he has long waited for this moment.

The NFTs are loaded with various privileges, exclusive access to experiences, interaction with the cast and crew in person, and tangible benefits to the buyers. They also provide access to rare artwork from the movie, personalized digital avatars, props, posters, mystery boxes, film memorabilia, fan interaction moments, and private screenings, the company said in a statement.