UAE floods: Staying indoors? Try these activities at home

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 5:59 PM

Enjoy the pleasures of home with a weekend escape. Make the most of your downtime wherever you are, whether it's reading a book, exercising or watching your favourite movie.

Two exercises for those missing the gym

Sun Salutations: Sun salutations, also known as Surya Namaskar, have numerous benefits, including muscle toning and moving meditation. It increases flexibility; strengthens your immune system; promotes breathing; and decreases anxiety and stress. Engaging your body and breathing; activating your circulatory system; and moving purposefully will invigorate you with a burst of energy. This surge can propel you through the rest of your practice and even carry over into the rest of your day.

Plank: A 60-second plank can be simply incorporated into your everyday routine, whether on your bedroom floor, balcony, or in your garden. This easy bodyweight exercise strengthens the core and can be combined with basic stretches to improve general movement. Furthermore, planking requires no equipment and can serve as a foundation for developing a personalised fitness routine at your speed.

Two things to watch on Netflix

Amar Singh Chamkila: Prepare to sway to the beats of this Indian Hindi-language biographical drama. Follow the rollercoaster ride of artist Amar Singh Chamkila, played by the charismatic Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra as his feisty wife, Amarjot. This film follows the development of a humble musician whose inciting lyrics launch him to fame and controversy in Punjab. But beware: with soaring success comes harsh criticism, culminating in an untimely demise that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

One Day: Get ready to relish the joys of love with this British romantic drama series. Based on David Nicholls' popular novel, this 2011 film, One Day depicts the ups and downs of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew's 20-year relationship. From their unexpected encounter at a graduation ball to the twists and turns of life, you'll be captivated by their path. Furthermore, the chemistry between actors Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall will have you rooting for them all the way. Grab some popcorn and prepare for a binge-worthy night in.

Two things to cook at home

Baked Feta Pasta

Baked Feta Pasta: Join the TikTok craze and whip up this mouth-watering dish. All you need is a block of tangy feta, a bunch of juicy tomatoes, and pasta to create a meal that's as easy to make as it is delicious. Simply bake the feta and tomatoes together at 400°F for 30 minutes (and kick it up a notch for the last 10 minutes), then mix it all together with your cooked pasta. Voila! Get creative and add smashed garlic, olive oil, crushed red pepper flakes, or any seasoning you fancy. This recipe is sure to become a staple in your stay-at-home cooking repertoire.

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers: Looking for a delicious and satisfying snack to munch on while binge-watching? All you need are peppers sturdy enough to hold their shape and large enough to accommodate your filling of choice. Whether you're a fan of savoury meats or gooey cheese, these stuffed peppers can be customised to suit your taste buds. Simply fill the peppers with your desired ingredients and pop them in the oven for 45 minutes with foil to ensure they become perfectly tender. Bon appétit.

Two things to read

A Court of Thorns and Roses: In this compelling must-read authored by Sarah J. Maas, the story follows a nineteen-year-old huntress Feyre, whose life takes an exciting turn when she slays a wolf in the woods, unknowingly attracting the attention of a deadly beast seeking vengeance. Feyre is transported to a dangerous magical realm she thought only existed in legends, where she discovers her captor is not a beast, but a lethal, immortal fairy from a bygone era who once ruled her world.

End of Story: Renowned for his captivating work The Woman in the Window, A. J. Finn's latest offering digs into a compelling mystery involving a novelist with a final story to tell. When Nicky Hunter receives an invitation from isolated mystery writer Sebastian Trapp to live with him and his family in their stately estate, she sets out on an unexpected journey. Nicky is tasked with writing Trapp's sensitive biography, intended only for his closest relatives, and she becomes entangled in the intricate web of Trapp's family dynamics and the inexplicable disappearance of his previous wife and teenage son.

