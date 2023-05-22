Tickets available for revolutionary musical Hamilton, debuting in Abu Dhabi in 2024

The critically acclaimed Broadway production mark its Middle East debut in January next year

By CT Desk Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 12:00 AM

General tickets for the critically acclaimed Broadway musical Hamilton are now available. The revolutionary musical Hamilton will mark its Middle East debut with a three-week run at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. The troupe will perform at Etihad Arena in 2024, from January 17 until February 4.

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim and has gone on to play seasons in London’s West End, Australia, Germany and will soon embark on an international tour, premiering in New Zealand and the Philippines before it arrives to debut in Abu Dhabi.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, the production has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and is the story of America then told by America now.

UAE audiences will have plentiful opportunities to experience the production with tickets starting at Dh180, available for purchase through Etihadarena.ae and Platinumlist.net.