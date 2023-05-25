Throwback: When Tina Turner admitted to having a crush on Mick Jagger

The late singer who passed away at the age of 83 was at her candid best in her last media interaction

Legendary musician Tina Turner, known as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, passed away at the age of 83 on May 24. The news of the demise of the icon has left everyone heartbroken. Other legends in the industry, including Mick Jagger, Madonna, Mariah Carey and more, have taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer.

Mick Jagger tweeted, "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

In her last media interview, Tina admitted to having a crush on Mick Jagger. "I always had a crush on Mick Jagger. I loved when we toured with the Rolling Stones," she told The Guardian.

Mick, in his tribute to Tina, also shared pictures of him performing on stage with Tina Turner.

After battling a long illness, she peacefully departed from her home in Kusnacht, Switzerland, leaving behind a profound legacy.

The sad news of Tina Turner's demise was shared by her publicist, Bernard Doherty, who released a statement conveying the sorrowful announcement. People from all corners of the globe were saddened to hear of the Queen's passing. Her impact on the music industry and her influential presence will forever be remembered.

The statement read: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.

"There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."