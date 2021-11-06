The Daily Show host Trevor Noah to perform at Sharjah Book Fair 2021

The South African comedian will be performing at the Expo Centre Ballroom on Friday, November 12

Photo: Supplied. Trevor Noah

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 6:53 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 6:54 PM

South African comedian, television host, and political commentator Trevor Noah will perform at the Sharjah International Book Fair on November 12. Host of The Daily Show, Noah will be performing at the Expo Centre Ballroom on Friday, November 12, at 9 pm, Expo authorities announced Saturday.

Noah, the author of the 2016 memoir Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, will share the inspiring story of his life and career that saw him shift from radio, acting and deejaying to stand-up comedy.

The book has been published in a young readers' edition and is recommended for ages 11 up. The New York Times best-selling author’s memoir will be available for purchase during SIBF 2021.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority said, “We are delighted to host Trevor Noah at SIBF this year. His unique perspectives and colourful commentary on global events have ignited important conversations on some of the pressing realities of our world.”

ALSO READ:

He added, “It is well known that SIBF is always looking to deepen the diversity and meaningfulness of offerings, and we believe that Noah, who has defined himself on his own terms, will especially inspire our younger audience to dream bigger and never let obstacles stand in their way.”

An established star on several continents, Noah was virtually unknown in the US when he was chosen in 2015 to lend his name and face to one of the most popular television franchises. In no time, Noah soon put his own distinctive stamp on The Daily Show, setting it on a new course as he commanded the attention of a more young and diverse audience with his engaging content and insightful take on global current events.