Actor-singer Abdel Majeed Abdallah to perform in Abu Dhabi

One of Saudi Arabia's most revered singers, composers, and actors, Abdel Majeed Abdallah is coming to Abu Dhabi for an exclusive performance at Yas Island's Etihad Arena. The show, as part of the Abu Dhabi Eid Program, will take place on April 23.
The famous artist will light up the stage for a night of musical mastery, giving fans a taste of some of his greatest hits like Tetnafasek Denyaay, Tanakud, and Yabn Elawadem. The show promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with lots of entertainment for all music lovers in Abu Dhabi.
The show is brought to you by Live Nation, in association with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Yas Island and Abu Dhabi Media. Pre-registration for tickets start today on LiveNation.me and everyone who registers will have access to the presale taking place on Friday, March 17 at 5pm. General tickets sale will take place on Monday, March 20 at 5pm.
