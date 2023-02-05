Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar arrive at Jaisalmer for reported wedding of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

The wedding is reportedly taking place on February 6 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace

Photos: Twitter

By ANI Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 3:06 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 3:15 PM

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were clicked at Jaisalmer airport on Sunday, reportedly in the city to attend the wedding of Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Karan launched Sidharth in his directorial Student Of the Year and the two share a close bond. Shahid, on the other hand, is quite close to Kiara, who he starred with in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh.

Kiara was spotted at Jaisalmer airport with designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday morning, while Sidharth arrived late in the evening.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. The actors started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah. Fans have often commented on their chemistry in the film.

