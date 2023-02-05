Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar arrive at Jaisalmer for reported wedding of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

From RRR to Minnal Murali: 5 larger-than-life films that defined Indian cinema in recent years
India has emerged as just as big of a powerhouse of stellar cinematic theatre experiences as any other
Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were clicked at Jaisalmer airport on Sunday, reportedly in the city to attend the wedding of Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
Karan launched Sidharth in his directorial Student Of the Year and the two share a close bond. Shahid, on the other hand, is quite close to Kiara, who he starred with in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh.
Kiara was spotted at Jaisalmer airport with designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday morning, while Sidharth arrived late in the evening.
Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. The actors started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah. Fans have often commented on their chemistry in the film.
The wedding is reportedly taking place on February 6 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.
The mega-entertainer, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in other leading roles, saw a massive global turnout
Pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony have gone viral
The rumoured couple, who still have not entirely confirmed their relationship, are expected to have their wedding ceremony on February 6
He was undergoing treatment for age-related illnesses at a private hospital in Hyderabad and passed away yesterday
Director talks Dubai, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as he decodes the success of his latest thriller
Matt Smith and Anthony Daniels are already part of the line-up
Raitt relies on the quiet power of a voice that draws on blues, country, soul and rock to speak plainly about complicated emotions