Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to make streaming debut in UAE on March 22

Amazon Prime Video shared the news on Twitter

John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Pathaan'

By PTI Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 11:49 AM

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is all set to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video after a blockbuster run at the global box office for over 50 days.

The streaming service shared on its social media handles that the globetrotting spy thriller, which marked a comeback for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, will make its streaming debut Wednesday, March 22.

“We sense a turbulence in the weather, after all ‘Pathaan’ is coming #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Prime Video tweeted.

Fronted by Shah Rukh, the Siddharth Anand directorial released in theatres on January 25 and was deemed a huge box office hit.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Pathaan follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.