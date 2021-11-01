Shah Rukh Khan to have low-key birthday post son Aryan's release from jail

Actor to return to his film sets by the end of the month

November usually is a month of celebration at Mannat - Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday on November 2, while son Aryan’s birthday is on the 13th.

The Indian actor usually celebrates every occasion with a grand party along with family, friends from the film industry and the customary wave at fans, waiting outside Mannat.

However, this year will be a celebration unlike any other. Given what the family has gone through, the mood at Mannat is still sombre.

Aryan Khan has been recently release on bail after being arrested in a drug related case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He spent almost 4 weeks in jail after several bail pleas got rejected by a lower court.

The lights going up at Mannat were a sign that the family welcomed the positive news and was ready for the festive season.

As per a Indiatoday report, a friend close to the family revealed that Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan, along with Aryan and youngest son AbRam, are contemplating a quiet birthday bash at their Alibaug bungalow. It isn’t clear yet if the actor will indeed go ahead with the plan as travelling to Alibaug would attract unwanted attention.

To reach Alibaug, the family has to take a jetty from Colaba, Mumbai, and that would mean being chased by the paparazzi. The family is not too keen on putting Aryan through the ordeal, and perhaps they might opt for a quiet celebration at home instead.

According to News18 report, Shah Rukh is all set to return to sets of his film after Aryan's birthday on November 13.

The actor wants to spend time with Aryan and the family, but at the same time, he doesn’t want to make his producers wait longer. He has already informed the two films that he is working on that he will join them soon.