Shah Rukh Khan wants son Aryan to adhere to all court restrictions: Reports

The superstar is also under immense pressure to continue with his busy shooting schedule

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 3:02 PM

For Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the coming days are likely to be extremely busy.

Son Aryan, 23, will have to be present at the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and he cannot travel out of Mumbai.

Shah Rukh’s birthday falls on November 2 and Aryan’s on November 13. But considering the NCB probes and the fact that Aryan is on bail, they are unlikely to be celebrated in a big way.

According to reports, Shah Rukh wants his son to adhere to all the restrictions laid down by the Bombay High Court when he is on bail.

But the superstar is also under immense pressure to continue with his busy shooting schedule.

They include Yash Raj Films’ Pathan (which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham), for Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s film, where he stars along with Nayanthara and for Rajkumar Hirani’s new film along with Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh was supposed to start shooting for Pathan in Spain in October. Citing unnamed sources, a report said on Saturday: “The actor has decided to spend time with Aryan and his family. At the same time, he doesn’t want to make his producers wait longer.”

In fact, after Aryan’s bail was announced on Thursday, the film units have started preparing for the shoots, it is learnt.

But reports had surfaced earlier of Aryan telling the NCB interrogators that his dad was so busy most of the time that he had to often take appointments to meet him.