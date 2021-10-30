Thousands gather near Shah Rukh Khan's home to welcome Aryan Khan

Two others arrested in connection with the case were also granted bail
Thousands of fans blocked the path leading to Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s home in Bandra on Saturday, as the superstar drove home along with son Aryan, who was released around 11am from the Arthur Road jail after 28 days in jail.
Some of the fans carried placards welcoming Aryan home. But police and security officials had a tough time in ensuring that the convoy of cars entered the high-security home of the superstar.
There was chaos outside the house for a while and the vehicles had to vend their way through the crowds before entering the gates. Many from the public also joined in, but were later pushed away.
Jail officials picked up the bail papers from the ‘box’ kept outside, according to the usual procedure, early in the morning.
The papers were processed and Aryan was released around 11am. He got into a white Range Rover along with security guards. The convoy of cars then sped all the way to Bandra.
Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 and accused of being involved in illicit drug deals. He had been invited to a cruise liner; the NCB officials did not find any drugs on him, but arrested him for links with a drug cartel.
His lawyer asserted that despite NCB's search, no drugs were recovered from Aryan
