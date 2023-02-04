Shah Rukh Khan claps back at cheeky netizen who asked him how much Pathaan made

The Bollywood superstar takes to Twitter to answer fan questions with his signature style and wit

Photo: AFP

By ANI Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 6:05 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 6:58 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, gave a befitting reply to a social media user who questioned him about the real collection of his latest blockbuster 'Pathaan'.

Shah Rukh organised an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly. During the interaction, one user asked, "@iamsrk #Pathaan ka real collection kitna he ? #AskSRK" (What was the 'real collection', i.e the amount the movie made, of Pathaan?)

Replying to this SRK, who is known for his witty and hilarious responses, said, "5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs....2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??"

This translates to "50 billion love, 30 billion appreciation, 32.5 billion hugs, 2 billion smiles and still countring. What is your accountant saying?"

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The blockbuster movie has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. A Yash Raj Films representative earlier confirmed to Khaleej Times that the movie had the biggest Bollywood opening in the UAE. Taran Adarsh, a Bollywood business analyst, said that Pathaan collected $1.60 million from UAE and the GCC just on the first day.It has already collected Rs3.64 billion in India in 8 days.

The film marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film in which Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the 'Tiger' movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.

