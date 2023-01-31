'Who can replace us?': Pathaan scene goes viral after Shah Rukh, Salman Khan discuss retirement, 'future of Bollywood'

The stars share a light-hearted 'Karan Arjun' moment on screen, where they break the fourth wall, surprise fans

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is seeing unprecedented box office success, with SRK fans walking out of theatres overjoyed.

The film had many easter eggs in it, delighting fans who watched Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after a 4-year hiatus.

Both Bollywood celebrities were seen sharing the screen after years. Fans cheered on at the surprise mid-credit scene, where they shared a light-hearted moment after some intense on-screen action.

'Who can replace us?'

As both characters, Pathaan and Tiger, sit down to take a breath they begin talking about being in the business for decades.

Shah Rukh began by saying that he has been doing this for 30 years when they both share knowing looks on-screen, implying that the fourth wall was being broken.

SRK and Salman then discuss their potential replacements without naming anyone, and come to the conclusion that none of the possible candidates are good enough to replace them.

Going viral

Fans have shared videos and pictures of audiences in theatres cheering and hooting to their appearance.

Social media is rife with memes being made using the scene as inspiration.

The IPL team, Punjab Kings, also jumped on the bandwagon and drew a parallel between SRK-Salman and Kohli-Sharma.

