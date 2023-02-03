Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan smashes box office records: 5 ways the Bollywood blockbuster made history

The mega-entertainer, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in other leading roles, saw a massive global turnout

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 2:25 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 3:18 PM

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster comeback film 'Pathaan' has been ruling the box office ever since it released on January 25.

The mega-entertainer, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in other leading roles, saw a massive global turnout.

Here are the records that Shah Rukh Khan's movie has broken so far:

1. Biggest Bollywood opening, even in the UAE

Pathaan broke all records on January 25, ruling the box office. The blockbuster nationally collected Rs550 million on the first day, beating Hrithik Roshan's 'War'.

A Yash Raj Films representative has also confirmed to Khaleej Times that the move had the biggest Bollywood opening in the UAE. Taran Adarsh, a Bollywood business analyst, said that Pathaan collected $1.60 million from UAE and the GCC just on the first day.

2. First Hindi film to near Rs700 million on a single day

On just the second day of the release, Pathaan broke records by collecting Rs700 million.

3. Fastest to enter Rs300 crore club

The SRK-lead became the fastest to hit Rs300 crore in box office collections. Joining the club on just Day 7, it overtook War's record of hitting the number in 10 days.

4. Highest collection in one week of Hindi cinema

The blockbuster kept hitting new highs through the first week of its release. It kept breaking records on each new day, finally collecting Rs6340 million (gross), worldwide.

5. Biggest extended weekend collection

Released on January 25, the movie hit cinemas just one day before a public holiday (January 26, Indian Republic Day).

The film then essentially had a five-day weekend for audiences to flock to the cinema and catch it on the big screen.

During those five days (January 25, Wednesday to January 30, Sunday), the film collected a net Rs2805 million.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has been receiving an overwhelmingly positive feedback from national and international audiences as the film collects upwards of Rs6670 million.

The blockbuster has several memorable scenes. The brand ambassador of Dubai truly did represent the city in this movie with his action-packed scenes which were filmed in the emirate.

ALSO READ: