Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shaakuntalam' to release on November 4

'Nothing can be worse than what we have been through': Gauri Khan breaks silence on Aryan Khan's arrest
Her son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 last year, following raids in Mumbai
Multilingual mythological drama Shaakuntalam, headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set to be released in theatres on November 4.
Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi fame.
Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by The Family Man star Samantha and Dev Mohan (Sufiyum Sujatayum), respectively.
Production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the film's release date and motion poster on its official Twitter handle on Friday.
Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha portrays the role of Prince Bharata, son of Shakuntala and Dushyant.
Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta are also part of the cast.
Shaakuntalam is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.
The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Her son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 last year, following raids in Mumbai
Ahead of the release of his dark thriller, the actor talks about how he faces criticism and why he isn't afraid to experiment in Bollywood
The film is slated to go on floors this November
The film starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh is a promising but clunky thriller
The actor says there was no affair but admits "crossing a line"
The actor and her daughter are currently in New York
The media mogul's beloved dog, Diamond Baby, went missing last week
He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym