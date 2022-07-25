Salman Khan celebrates rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's 42nd Birthday

Salman, his brother Sohail and others are seen in a group photo of the celebrations posted on instagram.

Photo: Twitter

Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 10:11 AM

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Sunday, celebrated his rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur's birthday with his family and friends.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ayush Sharma, dropped a group picture from the celebration, which he captioned, "A very happy birthday to you Iulia, may you always keep smiling and spreading happiness.".

In the picture, the 'Sultan' actor, his younger brother Sohail Khan, and Bigg Boss Season 6 contestant Niketan Madhok can be seen among others with the birthday girl, Iulia.

The 'Selfish' singer turned a year wiser on July 24.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video from the celebration, which she captioned, "My lovelies, I'm overwhelmed today It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank u guys for making my birthday so special being there... no plan... just heart... friendship and... fun! My life is better because of u. Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we'll make that happen' Thank u all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I'm sending lots of love and light to everyone here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july".

In the video, the Romanian singer could be seen in a beautiful black dress, whereas Salman can be seen in a matching black shirt.

It is rumoured that Salman and Iulia have been in a relationship for a long time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Iulia collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa for the song 'Main Chala', which featured the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor alongside Pragya Jaiswal.

Salman will be next seen in producer Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' alongside Pooja Hegde, which is slated to release on December 30, 2022.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Tiger 3' along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.