Revealed: How Kartik Aaryan transformed physically for a role

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 1:18 PM

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has gone through an incredible transformation for his upcoming projects, says he enjoyed his cheat day, which was full of ice creams.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kartik shared a video of him relishing yummy ice cream.

On Sunday night, Kartik was spotted with filmmaker Karan Johar at the Mumbai airport. The duo attended an event in Bengaluru and returned to Mumbai last night. Paps captured them on their cameras as they were all smiles.

Karan and Kartik also shared a warm goodbye hug before departing to their respective cars. They are also set to work together in a film.

The untitled film will feature Kartik in the lead and it will be directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Apart from this, Kartik is all set to come up with Chandu Champion. He transformed himself to get into the shape of his character.

The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsperson and his spirit of never giving up. The film is expected to release on June 14, 2024. — ANI

