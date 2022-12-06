Renowned ballerina Svetlana Zakharova to perform at Dubai Opera

The actress enjoyed a short trip to the city
Internationally renowned ballerina Svetlana Zakharova – the Bolshoi's prima and the first and only Russian Etoile at Teatro alla Scala – is famous for thrilling audiences and critics all over the world with her formidable technique and her sparkling dramatic interpretation of classical and contemporary roles.
She will perform in Dubai on January 27, 8pm onwards at Dubai Opera.
A towering figure in 21st-century ballet, Zakharova comes to Dubai Opera with MODANSE, a double bill produced by MuzArts. She will be joined onstage by a star-studded cast of dancers from the Bolshoi Ballet including Mikhail Lobukhin, Vaycheslav Lopatin, Denis Savin, Artemy Belyakov, Anastasia Stashkevich and Ana Turazashvili.
The night will open with a ballet Come Un Respiro (Like a Breath) by Italian choreographer Mauro Bigonzetti, created specifically for Svetlana Zakharova. The musical basis of the performance is formed from various pieces by George Frideric Handel. Incidentally, the Baroque period is present not only in the music but also in dance choreography emphasized by stylish and daring costumes, designed exclusively for the ballet, by Helena de Medeiros.
The second part of the performance will feature a tribute to the legend of fashion Mademoiselle Coco Chanel. Ballet Gabrielle Chanel is the collaboration between choreographer Yury Possokhov, composer Ilya Demutsky and Alexei Frandetti; who created the libretto and acted as director.
Tickets can be booked on the Dubai Opera website.
