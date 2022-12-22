Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde's fun romantic track 'Aashiqui' from 'Cirkus' out now

The film is set to release December 23 in the UAE

By ANI Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 9:03 AM

Makers of the upcoming comedy film Cirkus unveiled the fun, romantic track Aashiqui on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Pooja Hegde shared a glimpse of the song which she captioned, "Welcome to the Cirkus #cirkusthischristmas #aashiqui."

Sung by Baadshah and Amrita Singh, the song features Ranveer in a double role alongside Pooja, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma and exudes 80s vibes.

Soon after the Housefull 4 actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Previously, the makers unveiled the songs Current Laga and Sun Zara which got massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty Cirkus is all set to hit the theatres on December 23 and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari and Siddharth Jadhav, among others.

Set in the 1960s, Cirkus has Ranveer playing twins who are unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma, too, plays a double role in this family entertainer.

Cirkus marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.