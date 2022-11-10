Ranveer Singh drops PDA comment on wife Deepika Padukone's Instagram post

The actress shared an artsy video of herself to mark 15 years in Bollywood

By ANI Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 9:34 AM

When it comes to PDA, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh know how to catch everyone's attention with their flirty comments for each other on social media.

On Wednesday, Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry.

Marking the special occasion, Deepika took to Instagram and posted an artsy video of herself. Without revealing many details, her video read, "It's time to look East." Sharing the mystery post, the actor teased her fans and wrote, "#staytuned."

While Deepika's post left her fans curious, it was Deepika's husband Ranveer's comment that hogged all the limelight.

"It's time to give me a kiss," Ranveer commented.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for six long years and the couple never fail to shower love on each other.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Deepika will be also seen in The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film Project-K along with south actor Prabhas. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he also has director Karan Johar's next Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.