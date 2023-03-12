Rani Mukerji reveals special bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan

From an island brunch to a rooftop brunch, there are many spots to dine out on Saturdays and Sundays
Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji, who have worked together in films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and Talaash, recently reunited for a chat show.
On Saturday, the actresses met each other for Kareena's show What Women Want. They also posed for shutterbugs stationed outside the shoot location.
Several images and videos surfaced online. In the images, Rani is seen dressed in a green summer dress. On the other hand, Kareena looked stylish in a black shirt and black jeans.
There's also a video that showcases Rani and Kareena's bond.
While posing with Kareena, Rani showered love on the latter by addressing her as her "jaan (life)."
"Yeh meri jaan hai (this is my life)," Rani said, evoking a wide smile from Kareena.
Kareena also dropped a picture with Rani from the shoot.
"Tina and Pooja #IYKYK," she captioned the picture, referring to the duo's characters' names in the film Mujhse Dosti Karoge.
Rani will be seen next in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, releasing on March 17, while Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller as well, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
