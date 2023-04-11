Ramadan in UAE: Six Suhoors to try

Gather your friends and families and choose from these great options today

Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 9:49 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 9:57 AM

Garage

Savour Suhoor at Garage while enjoying engaging live entertainment. Enjoy a curated selection of delicious plates, while sharing stories and making memories. Priced à la carte, from 9pm-2am with live music. At W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island.

Ramadan Village

Offering dining with panoramic views of the Khor Al Maqta creek, the Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Ramadan Village serves up a Suhoor to remember with immersive experiences, seasonal culinary stations, fresh juice bars, speciality coffee carts, and authentic entertainment. Daily 8.30pm-2am, Dh320 per person.

Shore House

Enjoy a satisfying Suhoor with a variety of mezze, omelettes, juices, and grilled meats served at Shore House daily, priced at Dh120 per person. At The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Call 07 2067777.

Mejhana Restaurant

Inspired by the Spice Journey ranging from The Middle East to India, Mejhana Restaurant is the perfect laid-back option for diners looking for a flavourful Suhoor experience. Opt to sit in the beautiful private courtyard for an unforgettable meal with family or friends, comprising a lavish spread of Middle Eastern Journey dishes and delicious Arabic desserts such as Kunafa and Umali. A la carte menu, from 9pm to 12 midnight. At Ajman Saray. Call 06 7142222.

Zaatar w Zeit

Your favourite Lebanese food joint has you covered for Suhoor. Try the Suhoor for One combo including a Manousheh with side vegetables and orange juice starting from Dh33. Suhoor meals and family combos are also available to fit everyone. End your meal on a sweet note with the signature Rose Osmalieh, a tasty dessert available for dine-in only, during Ramadan. Available at all venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Origins

Suhoor at Origins is a treat for your eyes and appetite! Sit back and relax in a homely indoor setting, or out in the fresh air with stunning sea views, as you enjoy an eclectic array of Suhoor options, including hot and cold Arabic mezze, salads, soups, sandwiches, mains, a saj station, and desserts. At Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain. From 9:30pm-12:30am. Call 06 7065045.