Ramadan 2024: The best Suhoor experiences in Dubai

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 6:15 PM

As we are graced by the sacred month of Ramadan, Dubai's culinary scene comes alive with an array of enchanting Suhoor experiences. From intimate botanical terraces to private desert camps, each venue invites you to immerse yourself in the spirit of the season, offering delightful set menus, captivating entertainment, and picturesque backdrops under the stars.

Asil Ramadan Experience

For Suhoor, Asil presents an exquisite set menu perfect for gatherings of four or more. With Ain Dubai as the backdrop, the venue captures the essence of the season with live clarinet music and a wandering henna artist. The set menu offers dishes inspired by the timeless Ramadan spirit, accompanied by the option of hubbly bubbly. Available from 7:30pm to 3am at Dh275 per person. For reservations and more details, call 04 520 0055.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC Ramadan Delights

Located on an intimate botanical terrace, Penrose Lounge at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC offers a mesmerising view of the crescent moon and the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa. Guests can enjoy the rich flavours of the Middle East with a six-course set menu, featuring dishes from sweet and tangy muhammara to succulent grilled lamb chops. Prices start from Dh210 per person. For reservations and additional information, call 04 506 0000.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira's Majlis Celebration

In homage to the UAE's rich heritage, Majlis by Mandarin Oriental creates a memorable evening under the stars. The Suhoor set menu combines the best of traditional cuisine with signature creations from Netsu by Ross Shonhan and Tasca by José Avillez. Classic favourites such as ouzi, mezze, and mixed grills are also offered from the buffet. Available daily from 10pm to 1am at Dh350 per person (with sharing menu). For reservations, call 04 777 2223.

Nara Desert Escape Ramadan Experience

Nara Desert Escape is a captivating private desert camp that is transformed into an Arabian spice market. A suhoor, indulge in regional clay pot specialities, tajines, live stations with slow-cooked roast lamb, and entertainment featuring a fire show, live oud music, and tea. Available daily from 9pm to midnight at Dh590 for adults and Dh250 for children. For reservations, call 050 336 7909.

One&Only Royal Mirage Garden Oasis

Experience Suhoor under the stars at One&Only Royal Mirage, blending the serene night sky with the richness of Moroccan culinary tradition. Enjoy the enchantment of the holy month in the tranquil Garden Oasis at Arabian Courtyard. Available daily from 9:30pm to 2am, with a minimum spend of Dh150 per person. For reservations, visit www.oneandonlyresorts.com.

Palace Downtown Suhoor Feasts

Embrace the spirit of the season with enchanting suhoor feasts at Ewaan in Palace Downtown. With majestic views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, soak in the cultural richness with an Arabic singer and oud player. Delight in a flavourful culinary experience featuring a selection of Ramadan favourites. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday throughout Ramadan, from 10:30pm to 1am at Dh195 per person and Dh100 per child. For reservations, call 04 428 7961.

Raffles The Palm Dubai Suhoor at Blüthner Hall

For a suhoor filled with old-world charm and elegance drive to Blüthner Hall, located within the grandeur of Raffles The Palm Dubai's lobby. The peaceful atmosphere is enhanced by the soft tunes of a live pianist, offering Arabian delicacies from a Middle Eastern-inspired à la carte menu, along with expertly crafted mocktails, and a variety of coffees, and teas. Available daily from 9pm to 2:30am, with prices starting from Dh220 per person. For reservations, visit www.rafflesthepalmdubai.com.

