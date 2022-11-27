Radhika Madan starts shooting for 'Happy Teachers' Day'

Don't miss this musical extravaganza taking place in January 2023
Actor Radhika Madan on Sunday said she has begun filming her upcoming movie Happy Teachers' Day in Mumbai.
The actor, who most recently had a cameo in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling, took to her Instagram Stories to share the work update.
"Back to School. #HAPPYTEACHERSDAY #DAY1," Madan captioned the picture from the sets of the movie.
Also starring Nimrat Kaur, Happy Teachers' Day is a social thriller.
Mikhil Musale, known for the National Award-winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju and Hindi movie Made in China, is directing the film.
Musale has co-written the story and screenplay with Parinda Joshi. Anu Singh Chaudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan are credited with additional screenplay and dialogues.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Happy Teachers' Day is slated to be released on September 5, 2023.
ALSO READ:
Don't miss this musical extravaganza taking place in January 2023
He will begin his mandatory five-week training at Yeoncheon in the Gyeonggi province before being deployed to a 'frontline unit'
Grover will feature in the event "Bad Man" Up Close and Personal
From turkey takeaways to family outings, we've got you covered with these options
However, the actor is in a 'critical' condition, and is suffering from 'multiple organ failure' according to his wife, Vrishali Gokhale
The dramatic pursuit is set against emirate's breath-taking panoramic skyscrapers bringing together the classic with the future and bringing together city and country in one spectacular place
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and producer Dinesh Vijan talk 'Bhediya,' out in UAE cinemas today
The popular artist dropped into the Khaleej Times office for a chat