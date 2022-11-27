Radhika Madan starts shooting for 'Happy Teachers' Day'

The actor most recently had a cameo in the Netflix film 'Monica, O My Darling'

By PTI Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 2:51 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 2:59 PM

Actor Radhika Madan on Sunday said she has begun filming her upcoming movie Happy Teachers' Day in Mumbai.

The actor, who most recently had a cameo in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling, took to her Instagram Stories to share the work update.

"Back to School. #HAPPYTEACHERSDAY #DAY1," Madan captioned the picture from the sets of the movie.

Also starring Nimrat Kaur, Happy Teachers' Day is a social thriller.

Mikhil Musale, known for the National Award-winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju and Hindi movie Made in China, is directing the film.

Musale has co-written the story and screenplay with Parinda Joshi. Anu Singh Chaudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan are credited with additional screenplay and dialogues.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Happy Teachers' Day is slated to be released on September 5, 2023.

