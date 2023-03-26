Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' to open UK Asian Film Festival

The film revolves around a headstrong woman dealing with unhealed trauma

Sun 26 Mar 2023

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s introspective drama Sanaa starring Radhika Madan will open the UK Asian Film Festival, the makers said Sunday.

Sanaa follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious woman (Madan), who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

Sanaa will be screened at the BFI Southbank in London on May 4 where both Saria and Madan will be present. The festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a remarkable line-up of films that centre on the British Asian experience.

Saria said it is an honour to launch the 25th edition of UK Asian Film Festival with their film.

"We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful event that has been celebrating diverse voices and helping change minds for the past 25 years. Sanaa is an intimate and raw portrait of the modern Indian woman and I can't wait to see how it resonates with British audiences," the director said in a statement.

Sanaa is a special film for Madan, she said.

"It's a film that talks about unresolved trauma, something that a lot of people go through but never talk about. It was a challenging role for me, and I am so glad that it has been appreciated by audiences worldwide. I am really excited to present the film at the UK Asian Film Festival and to share Sanaa with the audience there," the actor added.