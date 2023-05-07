Put your money where your mouth is: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on 'Jawan'

The actor said it takes "time and patience" to deliver something worth audiences time

By PTI Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 2:13 PM Last updated: Sun 7 May 2023, 2:14 PM

It takes "time and patience" to deliver something worth audiences time, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said on Saturday after the release date of his much-anticipated action film Jawan got pushed to September 7.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the film, produced by Gauri Khan, marks Shah Rukh's second release of the year after blockbuster Pathaan.

In an #AskSRK session on Twitter, the superstar said he is relieved that the team, which has been tirelessly working on the project, can now finish the film with ease.

"Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences…. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023," the actor wrote in response to a fan who asked about the delay.

Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, was earlier scheduled to be released on June 2.

"Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves… So a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now," SRK said.

The film is produced by the superstar's Red Chillies Entertainment. When one of the users asked if it was important to invest in the VFX-loaded spectacles like Jawan, Shah Rukh said he believes in creating an event worth the audiences' money.

"You should put your money where your mouth is…one has to believe that Dream merchants should create cinema that feels like an event worth the audience’s time and money!" the actor wrote.

Talking about his process of approaching a character, the superstar said it is "spiritual" and "respectful to who I am trying to create." He called Jawan a new kind of a genre for him.

"An Atlee special and the marriage of trying to bring two ways of making films in tandem," he said, adding that he personally liked the Tamil director's movies Theri and Mersal.

Recalling the experience of working on Jawan, Shah Rukh said it was intense and fun.

"Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else." Praising his co-stars, he said he learnt a lot from Sethupathi, known for films such as 96, Super Deluxe, Vikram Vedha and Master. "He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor," SRK added.

It was a pleasure to collaborate with Nayanthara, the actor said. "She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with." Along with the new release date, the makers also shared a new poster of the film, which sees the superstar covered in bandages.

Responding to a fan's query about his children's - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam-- reaction to his look in the film, Shah Rukh said, "AbRam feels I look like a Mummy!!" The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Shah Rukh said the music director and Atlee have made him lip sync a few song lines in Tamil. "Hope I got them right," he added.

Shah Rukh's last film Pathaan, which came out in January, grossed over Rs10 billion at the global box office. It is now set to release in Bangladesh on May 12.

In his message to his fans from the country, Shah Rukh said: "I hope you all enjoy it and then get ready for #Jawan".