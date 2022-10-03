Punjabi singer Alfaaz hospitalized after "attack" in Mohali

Fellow rapper Honey Singh shared a health update stating Alfaaz is now out of danger

By ANI Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 9:32 AM

Punjabi singer Alfaaz aka Amanjot Singh Panwar, was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali with injuries after being allegedly rammed into by a vehicle at a local dhaba here on Saturday. Fellow Punjabi singer Honey Singh on Sunday night took to social media on Sunday night to update that Alfaaz was "out of danger."

Reportedly, the Yaar Bathere singer who was leaving the Pal Dhaba in the company of three of his friends was caught in an argument with Vicky, a former employee at the eatery and the dhaba owner. Vicky requested Alfaaz to mediate and get the dhaba owner to settle his dues, as per reports. When the singer refused to intervene, Vicky attempted to run away with the owner's tempo and hit the singer while reversing the vehicle.

The singer suffered several injuries on his head, arms and legs and was rushed to the hospital by his friends, the report added.

Vicky managed to escape from the location but was later arrested by the Mohali Police.

Police later registered a case against the culprit at the Sohna Police station.

Fellow Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media account and shared a picture of the Haye Mera Dil singer from the hospital and in the caption, threatened "whoever planned" the incident, and also asked the audience to pray for Alfaaz. He later deleted the post from his account.

Hours after deleting the post, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared another post, in which he shared Alfaaz's health update and thanked Mohali Police.

Alfaaz, a Punjabi singer, is known for his super hit songs like Putt Jatt Da, Rickshaw, Gaddi and many more. The singer has collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh for chartbuster tracks like Haye Mera Dil, Bebo, Birthday Bash and Yaar Bathere.