Priyanka Chopra Jonas to narrate Disneynature's film 'Tiger'

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 6:20 PM

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will serve as the narrator of the upcoming film "Tiger" for Disney-owned studio Disneynature.

Described as a compelling story that lifts the veil on the planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, the film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day on April 22.

"Tiger" will take the viewers on a journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India.

"In the film, the cubs-curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy-have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers," Disney said in a press release.

The film is directed by Mark Linfield, with Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan serving as co-director. It is produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli.

"It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country-I was very honoured. I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger-I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to,” Chopra Jonas said in a statement.

On the occasion of Earth Day, "Tigers On The Rise", a companion film to “Tiger”, will also start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Narrated by American actor Blair Underwood, the film celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world’s most iconic animals.

"Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India’s forest reserves into farms and villages—a monumental challenge for both people and animals. The heroes in this story are the vets, scientists and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist," the official description read.

“Tigers on the Rise” is directed by Rob Sullivan, co-directed by Alistair Tones, and produced by Sullivan, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield and Roy Conli. PTI

